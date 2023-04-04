iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
iRobot Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of iRobot stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.09. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
