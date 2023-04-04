iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.09. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $83,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,516.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 646,640 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $35,432,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $21,836,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $20,769,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

