Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ISSC opened at $7.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $130.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $48,795.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,609,769 shares in the company, valued at $19,573,267.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 71,259 shares of company stock valued at $550,211. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
