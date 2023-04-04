Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ISSC opened at $7.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $130.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $48,795.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,609,769 shares in the company, valued at $19,573,267.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 71,259 shares of company stock valued at $550,211. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

