Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Price Performance
Orthofix Medical stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $35.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.87.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical Company Profile
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.