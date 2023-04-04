Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $35.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

