Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.88.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 206,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

