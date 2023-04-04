Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp
In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.
About Lakeland Bancorp
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.