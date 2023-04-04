Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.