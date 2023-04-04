Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

MLVF opened at $15.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,376,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.