Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVCN. HC Wainwright downgraded Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Neovasc stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.45% of Neovasc at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

