MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

