StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.10 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.86. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

