SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPCB opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

