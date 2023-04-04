Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Community Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Community Financial stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. Analysts expect that Community Financial will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.