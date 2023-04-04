Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $17.34 on Monday. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at $26,533,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after buying an additional 621,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $9,018,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

