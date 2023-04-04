StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

TACT stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the period. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

