Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Umpqua

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

