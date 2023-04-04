Comparing Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) & Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) and Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Melco International Development and Zealand Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco International Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A Zealand Pharma A/S -810.58% -162.39% -65.49%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Melco International Development and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Melco International Development has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Melco International Development and Zealand Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco International Development $2.01 billion 0.94 -$490.21 million N/A N/A Zealand Pharma A/S $14.73 million 121.97 -$170.24 million ($3.79) -9.20

Zealand Pharma A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Melco International Development.

Summary

Melco International Development beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It is also involved in the development and operation of integrated casino and entertainment resort, and related activities; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management. The company's pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

