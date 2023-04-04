Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) & CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) Financial Analysis

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) and Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CannLabs has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vyant Bio has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CannLabs and Vyant Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Vyant Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Vyant Bio has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,566.67%. Given Vyant Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than CannLabs.

This table compares CannLabs and Vyant Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A Vyant Bio -4,416.02% -77.68% -54.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CannLabs and Vyant Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vyant Bio $1.15 million 3.06 -$40.86 million N/A N/A

CannLabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vyant Bio.

Summary

Vyant Bio beats CannLabs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

