Head-To-Head Survey: United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) vs. Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Food Group and United Natural Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group $50.89 billion 0.19 $112.50 million $1.72 35.27 United Natural Foods $28.93 billion 0.06 $248.00 million $3.11 8.72

United Natural Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Performance Food Group. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Performance Food Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Performance Food Group and United Natural Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Food Group presently has a consensus price target of $72.36, indicating a potential upside of 19.29%. Given Performance Food Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Food Group and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group 0.47% 16.15% 4.44% United Natural Foods 0.64% 14.45% 3.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats United Natural Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co. engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations. The Vistar segment offers candy, snack, and beverage to customers in the vending, office coffee services, theater, retail, and other channels. The Convenience segment consists of a range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to locations in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

