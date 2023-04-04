Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 28th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 176.78% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 204,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 116,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

