AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 13,800,000 shares. Currently, 26.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $912.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

