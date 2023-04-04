Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 28th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $35,813,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 94.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,159.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 632,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.17. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.