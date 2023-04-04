First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Up 5.6% in March

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTHI opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.