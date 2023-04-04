First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Up 5.6% in March

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTHI opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4,197.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 524,647 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 397,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 62,372 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,263,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,508,000.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

