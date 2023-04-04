International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGICW) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGICW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 28th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International General Insurance stock. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGICW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,675 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGICW opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54.

