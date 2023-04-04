Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 28th total of 468,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CHT opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.