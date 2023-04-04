Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 28th total of 468,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHT opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.