Short Interest in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Grows By 5.6%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 641,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTS

CTS Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,276,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,255,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,795,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,793,000 after buying an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CTS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,752,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS stock opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. CTS has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

