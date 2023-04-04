FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Up 5.6% in March

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,400 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $3,518,436. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,313,000. Amundi boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

NYSE FDS opened at $416.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.33 and a 200-day moving average of $420.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

