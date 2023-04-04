Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Update

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $285.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

