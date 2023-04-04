Comparing KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KORE Group and PCCW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 458.33%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than PCCW.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -38.70% -17.82% -6.10% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares KORE Group and PCCW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $268.45 million 0.34 -$24.45 million ($1.37) -0.88 PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PCCW has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PCCW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

KORE Group has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KORE Group beats PCCW on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; computer facilities management; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; and operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales. Additionally, the company offers IT and business process outsourcing, fintech, e-Commerce, big data analytics, managed, digital, cloud, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

