Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

AINC opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $38.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. Research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

