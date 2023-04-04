Reviewing Microvast (MVST) & Its Competitors

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Microvast to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Microvast has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Microvast alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microvast and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microvast Competitors 74 463 1002 51 2.65

Earnings & Valuation

Microvast currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 510.69%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 32.30%. Given Microvast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Microvast and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million -$158.20 million -2.47 Microvast Competitors $669.98 million $11.26 million 3.94

Microvast’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -83.81% -118.38% -17.31%

Summary

Microvast beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Microvast

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.