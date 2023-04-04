Financial Comparison: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) vs. CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) and CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Arko pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 38.4%. Arko pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CP ALL Public pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of CP ALL Public shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.78% 27.64% 2.35% CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Arko and CP ALL Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arko and CP ALL Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 1 1 0 2.50 CP ALL Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.25%. Given Arko’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than CP ALL Public.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arko and CP ALL Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $9.14 billion 0.11 $71.75 million $0.50 17.32 CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $1.09 1.94

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public. CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arko beats CP ALL Public on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to independent dealers, and bulk and spot purchasers. It operates approximately 3,000 locations comprising approximately 1,400 company-operated stores and approximately 1,650 dealer sites. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About CP ALL Public

CP All Public Co. Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It also operates a cash and carry business under Makro. The firm also provides bill payment services, operates frozen food plants and bakeries, and distributes retail equipment. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

