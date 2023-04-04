Critical Survey: Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) and Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maison Luxe and Signet Jewelers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe $17.64 million 0.03 -$2.30 million ($0.15) -0.02 Signet Jewelers $7.84 billion 0.44 $376.70 million $6.31 12.22

Signet Jewelers has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe. Maison Luxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signet Jewelers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signet Jewelers has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maison Luxe and Signet Jewelers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe -56.74% N/A -248.40% Signet Jewelers 4.80% 46.64% 10.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maison Luxe and Signet Jewelers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A Signet Jewelers 0 3 2 0 2.40

Signet Jewelers has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Signet Jewelers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Signet Jewelers is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Signet Jewelers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Signet Jewelers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Signet Jewelers beats Maison Luxe on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H. Samuel and Ernest Jones banners. The Other segment consists of activities related to purchasing and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones and unallocated corporate administrative functions. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

