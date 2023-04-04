Analyzing Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obayashi and Color Star Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obayashi $17.13 billion 0.31 $319.69 million $0.64 11.67 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.71 -$77.21 million N/A N/A

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obayashi 2.93% 4.91% 2.00% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Obayashi and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Obayashi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Obayashi has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Obayashi and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obayashi 0 0 0 0 N/A Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Obayashi beats Color Star Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obayashi

(Get Rating)

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Domestic Civil Engineering segment handles civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Civil Engineering segment deals with civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Real Estate segment handles the purchase, sale, development and rent of real estate properties. The Others segment engages in Private Finance Initiative (PFI), finance, renewable energy, and operation of golf courses. The company was founded by Yoshigoro Obayashi in January 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Rating)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.