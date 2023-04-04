Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $426.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $426.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $12,283,105 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock opened at $388.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

