CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) vs. Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Head to Head Survey

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 4.56% 1.26% 0.65% Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91%

Volatility & Risk

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 1.52 $61.49 million $0.11 8.18 Energy Vault $145.88 million 1.74 -$78.30 million ($0.68) -2.71

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Energy Vault’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CBAK Energy Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBAK Energy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBAK Energy Technology and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25

Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.43%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Energy Vault on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high-power applications. It operates through the CBAK and Hitrans segments. The CBAK segment mainly includes the manufacture, commercialization and distribution of a wide variety of standard and customized lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for use in a wide array of applications. The Hitrans segment covers the development and manufacturing of NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was founded in October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

