Reviewing Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) & The Competition

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the "Hotels & motels" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Soho House & Co Inc. to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 0.40% -18.08% 1.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million -$220.58 million -5.12 Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors $3.15 billion $203.55 million 10.39

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors 399 2314 3296 76 2.50

As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soho House & Co Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. peers beat Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

