Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Lowered to $49.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.21.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $37.71 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,204 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

