Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.