Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
COLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.14.
Columbia Banking System Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76.
Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
