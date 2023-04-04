Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 71.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121,215 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

