Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.