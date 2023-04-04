Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a P/E ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
