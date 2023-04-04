Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a P/E ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Bridgeline Digital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 110,777 shares of company stock valued at $122,580. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

