CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

