Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.