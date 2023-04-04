Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,920,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $325,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after buying an additional 2,347,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $249,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

