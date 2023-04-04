Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Cowen Stock Performance
COWN stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Cowen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.
Cowen Company Profile
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
