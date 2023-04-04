Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Cowen Stock Performance

COWN stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

Cowen Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cowen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $1,450,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

