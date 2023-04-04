Head to Head Analysis: Grab (GRAB) vs. Its Competitors

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 187 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Grab to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grab and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 8 0 2.64 Grab Competitors 767 4701 10054 252 2.62

Grab currently has a consensus target price of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 26.83%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.19%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion -$1.68 billion -7.02 Grab Competitors $4.98 billion $60.09 million -19.97

This table compares Grab and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grab’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61% Grab Competitors -39.95% -9,233.75% -5.21%

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grab rivals beat Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

