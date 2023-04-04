Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 28th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.
Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.
Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.
Read More
