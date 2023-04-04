Head-To-Head Comparison: FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) versus Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Capitol Federal Financial and FFW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 23.71% 7.04% 0.81% FFW 26.19% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and FFW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $302.37 million 2.99 $84.45 million $0.58 11.47 FFW $21.27 million 2.19 $5.72 million $5.29 7.80

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FFW pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats FFW on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

