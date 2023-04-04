Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) versus Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Critical Survey

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Biotech and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Biotech N/A -39.60% -35.00% Rigel Pharmaceuticals -48.71% -2,419.00% -44.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Purple Biotech and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Purple Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 390.46%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.21, suggesting a potential upside of 231.36%. Given Purple Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Purple Biotech is more favorable than Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Purple Biotech and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Biotech $1.00 million 33.91 -$21.67 million ($1.21) -1.52 Rigel Pharmaceuticals $120.24 million 1.83 -$58.57 million ($0.34) -3.74

Purple Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigel Pharmaceuticals. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Purple Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Purple Biotech has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Purple Biotech beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development. The Pain & Hypertension segment includes Consensi, a combination drug for the simultaneous treatment of two clinical conditions, pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension (high blood pressure), which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Paul Waymack on August 12, 1968 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company’s products include Tavalisse, Fostamatinib and R835. Rigel Pharmaceuticals was founded by Donald G. Payan, James M. Gower, Thomas A. Raffin, Garry P. Nolan and Ronald B. Garren on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

