New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) versus AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Head-To-Head Review

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) and AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for New Mountain Finance and AGF Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Mountain Finance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|AGF Management
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
AGF Management has a consensus price target of $9.04, indicating a potential upside of 55.62%. Given AGF Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AGF Management is more favorable than New Mountain Finance.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares New Mountain Finance and AGF Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Mountain Finance
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AGF Management
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
31.0% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of AGF Management shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares New Mountain Finance and AGF Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Mountain Finance
|$89.09 million
|13.88
|$72.67 million
|$0.72
|17.01
|AGF Management
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$0.70
|8.30
New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than AGF Management. AGF Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
About New Mountain Finance
New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests. The company was founded on June 29, 2010 & completed its initial public offering (“”IPO””) on May 19, 2011 and headquartered in New York, NY.
About AGF Management
AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its products include a diversified mutual funds, mutual fund wrap programs, and pooled funds. The company was founded by C. Warren Goldring and Allan Manford in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
