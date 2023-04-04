Financial Review: Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) versus Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and Victrex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurofins Scientific $7.95 billion 1.62 $925.89 million N/A N/A Victrex $419.28 million 4.38 $100.16 million N/A N/A

Eurofins Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eurofins Scientific and Victrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurofins Scientific 2 3 0 0 1.60 Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Victrex has a consensus target price of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Victrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than Eurofins Scientific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurofins Scientific N/A N/A N/A Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Victrex beats Eurofins Scientific on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Gilles G. Martin in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

