Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 240,400 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE HOV opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $412.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $6,993,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.
